El enorme corazón de Patrick, que con solo tres años es un 'ángel de la guarda' para personas sin hogar

Today Patrick was asking some questions and I (fully believing in being honest with my children) ended up telling him that some people don't have food or homes. He asked some specific questions like "where do they sleep?" and "what do they eat?" After I explained to him, he sat and sobbed and told me he didn't want to have Christmas if other people don't even have houses. He didn't calm down for over 30 minutes til his Grandma (Bobbi) promised to help him bring homeless people food. I could learn a lot from this 3 year old. If each of us had a heart this big, we wouldn't have these problems. Some day this kid is going to change the world...